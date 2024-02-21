Pena overhauled his batting stance during the offseason, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena was nearly exactly a league-average hitter in 2023, but he posted just a .118 ISO across 634 plate appearances. To unlock more power in 2024, he reworked his stance to minimize movement while focusing on driving balls to all areas of the field. Manager Joe Espada has noted early in spring training that Pena looks more athletic and comfortable in the box while lifting the ball more. The latter will be a key to his potential jump in home runs, as he has only a 29.5 flyball percentage across 1,192 career plate appearances.