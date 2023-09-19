Pena went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI on Monday against the Orioles.

Pena delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning and later came around to score in the same frame, a continuation of his positive performance in September. He has yet to go deep but has hit .292 with three RBI and 13 runs scored across 16 games for the month. Overall, Pena has shown improved plate discipline as compared to his rookie season, though he's seen a disappointing dip in power -- highlighted by a drip in his ISO from .173 to .123.