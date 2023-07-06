Pena went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Rockies.

Pena returned from a five-game absence caused by neck stiffness. He popped his 10th homer of the season but only his second across his last 26 games. In that same span, he has only six total extra-base hits with six RBI and 13 runs scored. Pena hasn't taken the step forward some had hoped for in his second season, but he's settled in to provide decent production across the board, as he has eight stolen bases and a combined 73 runs and RBI across 77 games on the campaign.