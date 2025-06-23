Pena went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and an additional run scored during Sunday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

Pena tagged Kyle Hendricks for a solo shot in the fifth inning, then added some run support in the sixth by plating Luis Guillorme on a double. Pena has homered twice in his last three games, and he has 11 long balls on the season. In his last five games, Pena is 10-for-23 (.435) with six RBI and four runs.