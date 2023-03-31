Pena went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Thursday against the White Sox.
Pena was expected to drop in the batting order after hitting primarily second in 2022. However, with Jose Altuve (hand) and Michael Brantley (shoulder) sidelined, Pena instead hit from atop the order. He didn't have a particularly notable performance, though he did lead off the game with a single before proceeding to steal second base. After delivering 11 stolen bases in his rookie season, Pena could see an uptick in production due to his lineup placement and the new rules that have been implemented to benefit baserunners.