Pena agreed to a one-year, $4.1 million contract with the Astros to avoid arbitration Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pena will receive a nice raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility after serving as Houston's primary shortstop since making his debut in 2022. The 27-year-old posted 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases with a .266/.308/.394 slash line in 157 games last season.