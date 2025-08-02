Pena (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena was pulled early from Friday's game after experiencing hamstring cramps during his at-bat in the 10th inning, and the Astros will give him an extra day to recover Saturday. Carlos Correa will shift to shortstop to cover for Pena, opening up third base for Ramon Urias.