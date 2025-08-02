Astros' Jeremy Pena: Sitting out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pena (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Pena was pulled early from Friday's game after experiencing hamstring cramps during his at-bat in the 10th inning, and the Astros will give him an extra day to recover Saturday. Carlos Correa will shift to shortstop to cover for Pena, opening up third base for Ramon Urias.
More News
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Battling hamstring cramps•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Activated from IL•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: On track to return Friday•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Back with team, could return soon•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Set to face live pitching•
-
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Should return early in second half•