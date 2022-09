Pena went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rays.

Pena began the productive performance with his 11th stolen base of the season in the first inning before coming around to score. He then led off the eighth frame with a double to tally his second run of the contest. Pena has had at least one hit in five of his last six starts, racking up two homers, five RBI and seven runs scored in that span.