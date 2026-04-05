Pena is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena played back-to-back games Friday and Saturday for the first time this season -- going 3-for-7 with two walks and three doubles -- so it's not a surprise he's taking a seat for Sunday's series finale in Sacramento. The 28-year-old will continue building up to an everyday workload after missing most of spring training due to a fractured right ring finger. Nick Allen is manning shortstop and batting ninth Sunday.