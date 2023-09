Pena went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

All three of Pena's hits were singles. The shortstop had endured a sophomore slump for part of the campaign, but he's hitting .297 (27-for-91) in September. That's lifted his season batting average to .264 with a .707 OPS, 10 home runs, 13 stolen bases, 51 RBI and 81 runs scored over 146 contests. He's locked in for a starting role, though he still hits in the bottom third of the lineup regularly.