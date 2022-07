Pena (COVID-19 protocols) will travel with the team to Oakland, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Royals due to health and safety protocols, but it seems likely that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the COVID-19 IL since he'll remain with the Astros during their road trip. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Athletics.