Astros' Joey Loperfido: On bench against LHP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido isn't part of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Loperfido will avoid a matchup with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, which means Yordan Alvarez will draw a start in left field and Isaac Paredes will DH. Loperfido went 2-for-4 with a double on Opening Day.
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