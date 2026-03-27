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Loperfido isn't part of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Loperfido will avoid a matchup with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, which means Yordan Alvarez will draw a start in left field and Isaac Paredes will DH. Loperfido went 2-for-4 with a double on Opening Day.

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