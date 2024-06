The Astros recalled Loperfido from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

Loperfido has hit .333/.381/.436 with one homer and one steal in 15 games with the Astros, although that's come with a 39.5 percent strikeout rate. All of Loperfido's action in the minors lately has come in the outfield, so that figures to be his best path to playing time right now with the big club. He has also been used some at first base.