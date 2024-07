Loperfido is out of the lineup for Monday's contest in Toronto, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Loperfido was in the lineup for six straight games upon being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on June 21, but he's now began three consecutive contests on the bench. After picking up three hits in the first of those starts, Loperfido has gone just 2-for-16 at the dish since. Chas McCormick and Trey Cabbage will patrol the corner outfield spots for the Astros on Monday.