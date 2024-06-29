Loperfido is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Loperfido has started in each of the Astros' last six games, going 4-for-19 with two doubles and two RBI while striking out seven times. With Loperfido beginning Saturday's contest in the dugout, Cesar Salazar will start behind home plate, Yainer Diaz will serve as the designated hitter and Yordan Alvarez will shift to left field against Mets right-hander Tylor Megill.