Astros' Jonathan Bermudez: Off 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bermudez was designated for assignment Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros made room for utility man David Hensley, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. Bermudez was not in the majors and had an 8.55 ERA at Triple-A.
