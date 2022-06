Siri is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros have rotated their center fielders heavily over the past couple weeks, with no single player making consecutive starts over the past eight games. Siri is 1-for-21 across his last nine contests, so he should continue to split time in center with Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubon. It's McCormick who will start Sunday's contest and bat seventh.