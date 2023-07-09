Urquidy (shoulder) completed a simulated game at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, and Astros general manager Dana Brown said afterward that the right-hander will "for sure" begin a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros will likely see how Urquidy's right shoulder is feeling a few days after the simulated game before determining whether he'll be ready to join a minor-league affiliate later this week or if he'll first need to face hitters in a controlled setting one more time. Since Urquidy has been on the IL since May 1 with an inflamed right shoulder, he'll likely need at least two or three outings on the farm to get fully stretched back out before he slots into the Houston rotation. He could be an option to return from the 60-day injured list in the final week of July if all goes well during his rehab assignment.