Urquidy (shoulder) tossed a 17-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy graduated last week from the flat-ground phase of his throwing program and is expected to throw two more side sessions during the Astros' upcoming road trip. He'll eventually move on to facing hitters in live batting practice before completing his build-up process over the course of multiple minor-league rehab starts. Given that he still has multiple checkpoints to hit in the recovery process, Urquidy likely won't be ready to rejoin the Houston rotation until around the All-Star break.