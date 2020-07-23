General manager James Click said Thursday there is no update on Urquidy's status, other than that the team is doing everything it can to get him back on the field as soon as possible, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy has been absent from camp for an undisclosed reason and should be considered out indefinitely. In addition to an unclear timetable for his return to the team, it is unclear how quickly the young righty will be able to build up to the point that he could handle a starter's workload. Framber Valdez is expected to work as the team's fifth starter in the short term.