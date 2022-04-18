Urquidy (1-1) took the loss during Sunday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts in four innings.

Urquidy permitted one run in the first before surrendering five in the fourth, capped by a Ty France three-run homer. Though it's early, the 26-year-old's strikeout total is noticeably down with just four whiffs through nine innings in two starts thus far. He's currently set to square off against Toronto on Saturday for his next start.