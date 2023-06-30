Urquidy (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Urquidy logged his third bullpen session in a week Saturday as he slowly nears his return from the right shoulder injury that has sidelined him since early May. With the All-Star break around the corner, Urquidy is eligible to return when the Astros are back in action June 14 versus the Angels. The right-hander will likely need multiple rehab outings, which he seems to be on the cusp of starting. Prior to getting hurt, Urquidy struggled to a career-worst 5.20 ERA and 1.55 WHIP while striking out 23 batters over 27.2 innings in six starts this season.