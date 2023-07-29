Urquidy (shoulder) will make his fourth and final minor-league rehab start Sunday for Double-A Corpus Christi, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This lines him up to return to the Astros' rotation Aug. 4 in Yankee Stadium. The right-hander built up to 53 pitches in his rehab outing Tuesday, tossing four scoreless innings with one hit allowed and four strikeouts. Urquidy wasn't pitching particularly well before the injury (5.20 ERA), with home runs being his downfall on a number of occasions, but he will likely have streaming appeal here and there down the stretch.