Urquidy (elbow) will fly to Houston on Saturday to see the Astros' team doctors, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Urquidy removed himself from his appearance in a minor-league game Saturday due to discomfort in his right elbow. The pain hadn't disappeared when he arrived at the Astros' complex Saturday, so he will head back to Houston in order to get checked out. Should Urquidy end up having to miss time to begin the season, the Astros may further intensify their push to sign Blake Snell.