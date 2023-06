Urquidy (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Everything seemed to go well for Urquidy, who has been on the injured list since the beginning of May with right shoulder inflammation. The plan is for Urquidy to throw two more bullpens next week before moving onto facing hitters. The 28-year-old righty holds a 5.20 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 27.2 innings this season and figures to return shortly after the All-Star break.