Urquidy (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy sat 92-93 mph with his fastball and told reporters after the workout that it represented a "big step" in his recovery from a bout of right shoulder inflammation. Out since early May, he's scheduled to do one more bullpen workout before facing live hitters. The 28-year-old could return to the Astros' rotation around mid-to-late July.