Astros' LaMonte Wade: Big line in second game with HOU

Wade went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in a 13-2 romp over the Athletics on Saturday.

Wade joined Houston on a one-year contract Thursday and went 0-for-4 in his season debut that evening. The veteran outfielder turned in a much more impactful performance in his second contest with his new club, with his big hits being a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run double in the fifth. Wade seems likely to get occasional starts in left field with the Astros, though he'll probably need to string together an extended productive run to get a chance at seeing regular playing time.