Astros' LaMonte Wade: Closing in on rehab assignment

Wade (hamstring) has resumed taking batting practice and shagging flyballs and is expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment soon, MLB.com reports.

Houston deactivated Wade on the 10-day injured list June 9 after he was diagnosed with a right hamstring injury, but his ability to take part in baseball activities just over a week later suggests that he's dealing with just a mild strain. Wade likely won't need more than a handful of rehab games to prove his health, so he could return from the IL before the end of June if the Astros have room for him on the active roster.