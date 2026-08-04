Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Astros' Lucas Spence: Demoted to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Astros optioned Spence to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Spence had already begun to cede more starts in center field to Taylor Trammell over the past week, and the rookie's playing-time outlook would have worsened had he stuck around after the Astros acquired Daulton Varsho on Monday. The Astros have thus elected to send Spence back to Sugar Land, where he'll get the chance to play regularly. During his first taste of the big leagues, Spence slashed just .162/.244/.189 with a 36.6 percent strikeout rate over 41 plate appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!