Spence went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

Spence went deep in the second, seventh and ninth innings for the first three homers of his big-league career. Considering he had a modest 13 long balls over 99 games across three levels of the minors this season, this was an unexpected showing of power. He's hitting .205 with a .718 OPS, eight RBI and seven runs scored over 49 plate appearances in the majors this season. Spence is poised to handle at least a strong-side platoon role in center field while both Daulton Varsho (wrist) and Brice Matthews (knee) are on the injured list.