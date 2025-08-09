Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Day off Saturday
Dubon isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Dubon has collected a base hit in each of his last four contests, but he'll take a seat on the bench to begin Saturday's contest while Ramon Urias starts at second base.
