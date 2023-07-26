Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Dubon had started at second base and served as Houston's leadoff hitter in 16 of the past 17 games, but he'll lose out on both roles after the Astros reinstated Jose Altuve (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. With Altuve back in the fold, Dubon will likely transition back into a super-utility role that will may afford him only a handful of starts per week. Despite often occupying a prominent spot in the lineup since the beginning of July, Dubon is slashing a meager .202/.230/.274 so far this month.