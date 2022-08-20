Dubon was removed from Friday's game against Atlanta with an apparent left shoulder injury, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old entered during the fifth inning and suffered the injury while attempting to make a catch at the outfield wall. Dubon initially remained in the contest but was lifted one batter later and was in visible pain. He should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
