Dubon went 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases against Cleveland in a 6-4 win Saturday.

Houston was a perfect 6-for-6 on stolen-base attempts in the victory, with Dubon nabbing a pair out of his leadoff spot. The 28-year-old also recorded multiple hits for the fourth straight game and extended his current hitting streak to seven contests. During that stretch, he's slashing .382/.371/.559 with a three doubles, a home run, five RBI, five runs and two steals.