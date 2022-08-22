Dubon went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Dubon singled and scored on two occasions Sunday, including in the ninth inning when he also stole second base. He's now successfully stolen two bags in five attempts on the year. The 28-year-old utilityman improved his slash line to .222/.265/.328 with 25 runs scored and 20 RBI through 198 plate appearances.