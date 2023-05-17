Dubon went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

Dubon led off the game with a ground-rule double and came around to score on a wild pitch. Six frames later, he hit another two-bagger and tallied his second run. Despite the return of Chas McCormick, Dubon has remained the leadoff hitter for the Astros. He's earned that role, as he's in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's hit .407 with two RBI and six runs scored.