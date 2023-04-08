Dubon is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Dubon has started five of eight games at the keystone and went 2-for-4 with a double, and RBI and a run Friday, but he'll head to the bench for Saturday's contest. David Hensley will man second base and bat seventh.
