Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Dubon will hit the bench after he went 3-for-12 with a walk and a run scored while starting at second base in each of the past three games. David Hensley will get the nod at the keystone Wednesday, but the Astros should have room in the lineup for both Dubon and Hensley at second base or designated hitter on at least a semi-regular basis while Jose Altuve (thumb) and Michael Brantley (shoulder) are both on the injured list.