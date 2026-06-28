Astros' Miguel Ullola: Called up Sunday

The Astros recalled Ullola from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander will provide the Astros with a fresh arm out of the bullpen ahead of Sunday's series finale in Detroit and will be making his MLB debut if/when he gets into a game. Since signing with the Astros out of the Dominican Republic in 2021, Ullola has largely served as a starter during his time on the minors, but he made the move to the bullpen at Sugar Land in late May and produced a 2.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB in 10 innings across his 10 relief appearances.