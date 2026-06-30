Astros' Miguel Ullola: Impresses in debut

Ullola pitched two scoreless innings in Monday's loss against the Twins, allowing two hits while striking out four.

It was an impressive major-league debut from the 24-year-old Ullola, who relied heavily on his fastball that averaged 95.2 MPH. After shifting to a relief role earlier this year, Ullola posted a 2.70 ERA with 16 strikeouts across 10 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land. Ullola should continue to work in lower-leverage spots for the time being, though his strikeout rate does offer some intrigue as a late-inning prospect.