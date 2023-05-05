The Phillies traded Allgeyer to the Astros on Friday in exchange for cash considerations, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Allgeyer is currently enjoying his best season in the minors since first reaching Triple-A in 2021. He holds a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a solid 15:6 K:BB ratio through 12 innings over four starts. Allgeyer only has one career major-league appearance which came in 2021, so the chances of him making an impact with the Astros are slim.