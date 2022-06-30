site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Niko Goodrum: Managing left hamstring discomfort
The Astros announced Thursday that Goodrum has been dealing with left hamstring discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Although Goodrum isn't on the injured list, he hasn't appeared in a game at Triple-A Sugar Land since June 1. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action.
