Goodrum remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After handling a near-everyday role when healthy with Detroit for the better part of the past four seasons, Goodrum has predictably had a tougher time earning at-bats for a Houston club that boasts more position-player talent. Even though Goodrum is able to play all four infield spots and in the outfield, the Astros haven't made much use of his versatility. He's appeared in five of Houston's first nine games and has made three total starts at either first base or designated hitter.