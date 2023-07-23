The Astros recalled Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mushinski will give Houston a fresh arm out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale in Oakland while the Astros sent out Joey Kuhnel to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Over 4.1 innings out of the big-league bullpen this season, Mushinski has given up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six.
More News
-
Astros' Parker Mushinski: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Parker Mushinski: Rejoins big-league bullpen•
-
Astros' Parker Mushinski: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Parker Mushinski: Returns from injured list•
-
Astros' Parker Mushinski: Resumes rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Parker Mushinski: Rehabbing at Triple-A•