The Astros recalled Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mushinski will give Houston a fresh arm out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale in Oakland while the Astros sent out Joey Kuhnel to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Over 4.1 innings out of the big-league bullpen this season, Mushinski has given up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six.