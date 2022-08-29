Leon (facial fracture) went 1-for-3 with two runs, two walks and two strikeouts Sunday in his return to action for Triple-A Sugar Land.

Leon ended up missing three weeks with the injury. He has primarily played center field, right field and second base this year at Triple-A, perhaps setting the stage for him to break into the majors next season in a utility role. Leon, 24, is hitting .238/.373/.451 with 14 home runs, 32 steals, a 13.8 percent walk rate and a 27.3 percent strikeout rate in 400 plate appearances at the highest level of the minors.