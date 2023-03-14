Leon (abdomen) is listed as an available reserve on the lineup card Tuesday for the Astros' split-squad Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Leon has yet to make his spring debut while recovering from the sports hernia procedure he underwent in mid-January, but the 24-year-old outfielder looks as though he may get the chance to play Tuesday. Kenny Van Doren of KCOU 88.1 FM Columbia notes that Leon resumed facing live pitching earlier this month and has been playing in minor-league games on the back fields at Astros camp, so he's seemingly poised to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the minor-league season. If he's healthy and productive early on during the season at Triple-A Sugar Land, Leon could be viewed as a solution for the Astros in center field, which was one of Houston's few areas of weakness in its run to the World Series last fall.