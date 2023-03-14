Leon (abdomen) played in his first spring game Tuesday without issue, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Leon appeared off the bench in the Astros' split-squad contest against the Cardinals and handled center field for the final two innings. Coming off January surgery to repair a sports hernia, the 24-year-old outfielder said his health is "in perfect condition" leading into the 2023 season. He could make his MLB debut at some point this summer.