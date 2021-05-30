Pressly blew the save against San Diego on Saturday, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

The right-hander was summoned with two outs in the eighth inning and succeeded in squashing a San Diego rally, but he was less effective in the ninth. With Houston up by three runs, Pressly issued a two-out walk, then gave up a double before serving up a game-tying three-run shot to Fernando Tatis Jr. The blown save and home run were both firsts this season for Pressly, who has pitched well overall. He's secured seven saves while registering a 2.35 ERA across 21 outings.