Weiss (0-1) took the loss against Colorado on Monday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 2.2 innings.

Cody Bolton (back) got the spot start Monday but was pulled after allowing three straight hitters to reach base in the bottom of the fifth inning. Weiss entered and allowed all three inherited runners to score -- along with five more before the frame was over. The right-hander yielded one more run on a Troy Johnston solo homer in the sixth before ending his outing by striking out the side in the seventh. Weiss entered the game having allowed just one run across six innings on the season, but his ERA now sits at 7.27 following Monday's disastrous appearance.