The Astros recalled Dubin from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubin will take the place of Brandon Bielak after Bielak was optioned to Triple-A in the corresponding move. In nine appearances for Sugar Land in 2023, Dubin has registered an unhealthy 7.96 ERA with a 1.69 WHIP over 26 appearances. He'll likely be a multi-inning reliever for low-leverage situations while with the Astros.